Fitday welcomes investment from actor Mahesh Babu

Delhi: Fitday, a nutraceutical startup in India, has announced an investment from actor Mahesh Babu’s firm, GMB Entertainment.

Babu’s investment aims to amplify Fitday’s retail footprint and support its expansion into new markets.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the partnership, Babu said, “I’m thrilled to support Fitday's pioneering work in the nutrition, snack, and nutraceutical markets. Their commitment to innovation and quality deeply resonates with my values. I believe their new product line will set industry standards. This investment reflects my strong belief in their vision and their ability to impact health and wellness across India.”

Fitday’s Founder and CEO, Suresh Raju, added, “We’re grateful to have earned the trust of superstar Mahesh Babu. While we've received numerous investment proposals, we’ve been strategic in choosing the right opportunities, always prioritizing partnerships that align with our vision.”

Looking forward, Fitday plans to expand its product availability in national retail chains, educational institutions, corporates and through strategic partnerships aiming to strengthen its position in the B2C market.