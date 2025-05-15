Advertisment

0

Marketing

Fintech firm Jupiter Money appoints Adityan Kayalakal as VP and Head of Marketing

Before this, Kayalakal was the Head of Marketing and founding team member at Veera

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
Updated On
New Update
Adityan Kayalakal

Adityan Kayalakal

Listen to this article
0.75x 1x 1.5x
00:00 / 00:00

New Delhi: Adityan Kayalakal, the former Head of Marketing at Veera, has joined the fintech company Jupiter Money as VP and Head of Marketing. 

A founding member, Kayalakal joined Veera in mid-2023, playing a pivotal role in the company’s rapid growth, which reached 4 million users within the first year. This includes over 1 million monthly active users, 500k weekly active users, and 100k daily active users.

Before Veera, he served as the Head of Global Digital Strategy, Platforms, and Social Media at Byju’s, where he managed the edtech giant’s digital presence globally.

His career spans over 18 years, with leadership roles at prominent organisations, including the National Basketball Association (NBA) as Director - Global Content and Media, and senior positions at agencies like Bates CHI and Partners, Rediffusion Group, BBH India, Digitas India and others. 

Adityan Kayalakal Veera Jupiter head of marketing
Advertisment
 