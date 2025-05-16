Finolex seeks creative agencies and freelancers for project-based work

New Delhi: Finolex Industries is looking to expand its roster of creative partners, seeking both agencies and freelancers to support a range of content requirements. The engagement will be on a rate card basis and include regular, project-based and ad-hoc assignments.

Sumit Bhatia, Vice President and Head of Marketing & Communications at Finolex Industries, announced the call for collaborators in a LinkedIn post earlier this week. The company is inviting expressions of interest for services including static creatives, GIFs, videos, PowerPoint presentations, animations and other digital content formats.

The move is part of Finolex’s effort to build a flexible creative partner network that can support ongoing marketing and communications initiatives.