FINO Tequila appoints Ayaesha Gooptu as Country Head - India

New Delhi: FINO Tequila, co-owned by Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, has announced the appointment of Ayaesha Gooptu as Country Head - India.

Gooptu has 19+ years of experience in the FMCG and Alcobev sectors. She has experience working in brand development, product innovation, and strategic communication at FINO Tequila.

In her new role, Gooptu will be responsible for overseeing FINO's business operations in India, developing and implementing market strategies, and strengthening the brand's presence across key markets in the country.

Prior to joining FINO, Gooptu held roles at Bacardi India, where she served as the Head of Domestic Spirits and Ready-to-Drink (RTD) divisions.

Earlier in her career, Gooptu also worked at PepsiCo, where she rose to the role of Associate Director.

"I am thrilled to join FINO Tequila at this exciting phase of its journey in India," said Gooptu. "The premium spirits category in India presents immense opportunities, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to establish FINO as the preferred tequila brand among Indian consumers. Our vision is to introduce Indian consumers to authentic tequila experiences while creating a distinct identity that resonates with the aspirational Indian consumer."

Singh, Chief Shot Caller, FINO Tequila, said, "We are delighted to welcome Gooptu to the FINO family. Her proven track record in the beverage industry and deep understanding of the Indian market make her the ideal leader to drive our growth in India. As we expand our presence, Gooptu’s strategic vision and expertise will be instrumental in establishing FINO as the leading premium tequila brand in the country."