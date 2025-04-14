Fevicol ad removed in Mumbai after Western Railway deems it ‘Derogatory’

New Delhi: A Fevicol advertisement hoarding at Bandra Reclamation junction was taken down on Saturday after Western Railway raised strong objections, labelling the ad “derogatory and misleading.”

The billboard, managed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), featured an archival image of overcrowded Mumbai local trains with passengers hanging off footboards—a scene the railway said unfairly exploited an outdated stereotype for commercial gain.

According to railway officials quoted in news reports, the advertisement “portrayed Indian Railways, particularly the Mumbai local trains, in a derogatory and misleading manner.”

News reports quoting the Western Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Vineet Abhishek, shared, “Our railways are undergoing an unprecedented transformation. Misrepresentation or negative portrayal is completely unacceptable.” The railway highlighted recent upgrades, including modern rakes, a shift from DC to AC systems, and air-conditioned coaches, serving over 70 lakh daily passengers alongside Central Railway. They argued the ad undermined these efforts and demanded its immediate removal, a formal apology, and the withdrawal of similar advertisements.

In response, Pidilite Industries, Fevicol’s parent company, complied swiftly, removing the hoarding by Saturday.

The decision sparked mixed reactions online. Some netizens trolled Western Railway, sarcastically claiming Mumbai’s trains are now “all AC” and free of overcrowding.

A post quipped, “How dare Fevicol use such images? Everyone travels in comfortable coaches now!”

Others supported the railway, arguing the ad trivialised the system’s progress. “It’s not just about nostalgia; it’s about accuracy,” one user wrote on X.

Critics of the removal pointed out that overcrowding remains a reality for many commuters, questioning the railway’s sensitivity to the ad. Supporters countered that commercial exploitation of such imagery risks overshadowing infrastructure improvements. The controversy has reignited debates about advertising ethics and the balance between creative freedom and public sensitivity.

Western Railway’s formal complaint to MSRDC emphasised accountability, calling the hoarding a “lapse in judgment.”