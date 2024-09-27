Festive realty rush: Real estate firms amp up marketing spends on digital and OOH

New Delhi: With the advent of the festive season, real estate companies are cranking up their marketing budgets, banking on a major sales surge.

Take Jenika Ventures, for example—they've tripled their festive ad spend this year, eyeing a 25-30% bump in sales.

Abhishek Raj, Founder & CEO of Jenika Ventures, commented, “This optimistic outlook is driven by the positive market sentiment and strong buyer response observed throughout the year. To capitalise on heightened buyer interest, Jenika Ventures is tripling its marketing budget from last year.

Rima Kiritika, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Runwal, explained how her firm’s marketing strategy adjusts during the festive season. “In the off-season, my budget is more conservative since there are fewer new product offerings. However, during the festive period, we typically align our marketing with a new launch or product introduction, which significantly increases our spending,” she said.

“Even our frequency of communication will be 2x during the festive period because we have larger inventory to sell,” she added.

From expansive digital campaigns to targeted television ads and on-ground activations, the real estate sector is gearing up to make the most of this festive wave, banking on improved market conditions to drive conversions.

Digital marketing is now leading the charge in real estate advertising, accounting for 50–60% of total ad budgets, according to experts.

Ashwin Sheth Group is anticipating a 20-25% spike in sales this festive season, crediting the boost to cultural traditions and festive bonuses.

Bhavik Bhandari, Ashwin Sheth Group, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, highlighted their digital-first approach, with heavy investment in social media, search engines, and OTT platforms.

According to a report by NAR India, real estate firms are heavily investing in websites and mobile applications to provide virtual tours and easy navigation for potential buyers.

“Today’s tech-savvy homebuyer is best reached through digital channels, where we can offer immersive virtual tours and interactive content to bring our projects to life,” Bhandari noted.

Platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn are essential for targeted outreach, allowing companies to engage effectively with potential buyers. A study by KPMG highlights that around 70% of real estate companies are leveraging social media for marketing. Search engine marketing (SEM), particularly through Google Ads, is also vital, capturing the attention of users actively seeking real estate options. To this, content marketing—including blogs, videos, and virtual tours—plays a significant role in educating consumers and fostering interest.

Emerging formats such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) are beginning to carve out a niche in the marketing mix. These technologies allow potential buyers to experience properties remotely, providing an immersive experience that can influence purchasing decisions.

Raj added, “These platforms are key for targeting specific audiences and driving measurable results.”

However, media agency experts also point out that while digital is rapidly growing, traditional media still plays a pivotal role in real estate marketing, especially during the festive season.

"Despite the digital shift, traditional media like print, television, and radio remain relevant for real estate campaigns, particularly when targeting affluent buyers," said a senior professional from a media agency.

"High-end projects often use newspapers and magazines to reach premium audiences, while TV and radio are integral for broad outreach during major campaigns. Festive periods, when home buying peaks, see a greater emphasis on these mediums, ensuring maximum visibility for brands,” the media agency professional added.

With consumer sentiment at a high and buyers actively seeking properties during this auspicious period, developers are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to capture demand.

Raj also plans to invest in electronic media like TV and radio, recognising their effectiveness during this season, alongside outdoor advertising to capture attention in high-traffic areas.

Outdoor advertising remains a key component, accounting for 20–30% of marketing efforts in the real estate category. As per statista reports, in 2023, the real estate and construction sector contributed 19% to out-of-home advertising expenditure in India.

Kiritika highlighted the continued importance of outdoor advertising, particularly within a 5–6 km radius of the properties. "Home buying is often a collective decision," she added, underscoring the need for hyper-localized marketing efforts.

Billboards and hoardings in high-traffic areas are commonly used to enhance brand visibility, particularly for new property launches. Transit advertising, including ads in public transport systems and malls, serves to reach a wider audience, capitalizing on everyday consumer movement.

As the festive season heats up, real estate firms find themselves navigating the challenges of crowded and costly traditional media. Rashi Ray, Director of Response India, shed light on the hurdles companies face during this time.

“Real estate marketing leans heavily on out-of-home advertising, but during the festive period, the premium charges can fluctuate wildly based on regional demand and market clutter,” Ray explained.

Despite this, she pointed out that many real estate businesses are insulated from these price surges. "Since marketing budgets are typically allocated at the start of the year, and contracts are signed in advance, the impact of festive-season volatility is minimal," she added.

This strategic foresight allows real estate firms to maintain visibility during one of the most competitive advertising periods of the year without being overly affected by the spikes in cost. However, standing out in the crowded festive media landscape remains a tough game unless brands are willing to outspend their competitors.

The regulatory landscape also influences marketing strategies. Kiritika emphasised adherence to guidelines, stating, “We are taking proactive measures to ensure that all our marketing campaigns reflect accuracy and authenticity.” The recent collaboration between the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) and the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) is a positive step toward ensuring transparency in the industry. “This allows us to build trust with our customers during this critical period,” she added.