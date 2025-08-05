Fenty Beauty enters Indian market through exclusive deal with Reliance Retail

New Delhi: Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, the cosmetics and skincare labels founded by global entertainer Rihanna, are set to launch in India on August 7, through an exclusive partnership with Reliance Retail. The LVMH-owned brands will be available across all Sephora India and Tira Beauty stores, as well as online, spanning 50 outlets in 16 cities.

According to the report, the development reflects a broader retail expansion in India’s growing beauty market, with Reliance Retail holding exclusive distribution rights. The announcement was shared by Rihanna on Instagram and X with the caption, “INDIA, are you ready?”

🇮🇳 INDIA, are you ready? @fentybeauty + @fentyskin are coming to Sephora India and Tira Beauty … August 7th pic.twitter.com/XcEcPFKFcs — Rihanna (@rihanna) August 4, 2025

Isha Ambani, director of Reliance Retail Ventures and founder of Tira Beauty, said the launch “underscores our commitment to making the world’s best global brands available to the Indian consumer.”

Reliance Retail, the country’s largest retailer, operates a mix of domestic formats and global franchises, including Smart Bazaar, 7-Eleven and Sephora. Its in-house beauty platform, Tira Beauty, debuted in 2023, as per the report.

Fenty Beauty was previously accessible in India via Nykaa’s Cross Border Store following a March 2024 launch. However, the products were later removed from the platform without formal communication, prompting speculation about a shift in distribution strategy.

With the new partnership in place, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin will now have a dedicated physical and digital footprint in India, supported by Reliance’s growing presence in the premium beauty retail space.