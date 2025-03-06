Federal Bank onboards Vidya Balan as its first brand ambassador

New Delhi: Federal Bank has announced the appointment of actress Vidya Balan as its first brand ambassador. The announcement was made during a ceremony in Mumbai, where Balan was presented with a memento by K V S Manian, Managing Director and CEO, Federal Bank.

The multi-year association of Federal Bank will span across various marketing initiatives, including television commercials and digital campaigns.

M V S Murthy, CMO, Federal Bank, said that Balan was a very strategic choice to capture attention across geographies, genders and generations. He said, "Balan is versatile, appeals across demographics and gender, has a pan-India fan following, and is multi-faceted. Her preparation, desire to understand nuances, and consideration of various scenarios all contribute to her ability to bring out the essence of every role she plays. We have experienced this as we sought to bring her on board.”

He added, “At Federal Bank, too, empathy is our segue to understanding and servicing our customers. It’s a universal trait that transcends geographies, generations, and customer demographics. Our NPS scores and peer comparison in the Nielsen studies clearly indicate the stripes we have earned by being a human at the core, digital at the fore franchise. Much like Balan, we, too, make light of our chores and celebrate the wins created through the collective effort of our teams."

Balan said, "Being an ambassador for varied brands in the country, I believe we are telling the India story to the world. And Federal Bank makes the cut, in terms of powering our economy from down south to up north. They have a very broad brush when it comes to having a generationally loyal franchise, being the leading employer for women in the country, creating a work culture where people stay and contribute to all-around growth. I am deeply appreciative of their efforts in supporting communities and causes while continuing to build a very robust business. I genuinely sense the vibe when Federal Bankers tell me that they are human at the core, digital to the fore. Looking forward to a very exciting rishta with Federal Bank.”