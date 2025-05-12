FanCode partners with LaLiga as exclusive broadcast partner for India

Mumbai: FanCode has entered into a five-year partnership with LaLiga to exclusively broadcast LaLiga EA Sports and LaLiga Hypermotion for India.

FanCode will also be streaming the remaining matches for the current season, including this weekend’s El Clásico between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Starting from next season, FanCode will showcase coverage of LaLiga events, including live coverage of every 380 top-flight games alongside live action from LaLiga Hypermotion.

LaLiga will be available on FanCode’s mobile app (Android and iOS), TV app (Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, LG TV) and on web at fancode.com, with all matches streamed in HD.

FanCode will work closely with LaLiga in rolling out a marketing strategy across both online and offline platforms to drive awareness and engagement for LaLiga in India.

This will include large-scale community outreach, match screenings, social media takeovers, and bringing top LaLiga stars to India to deepen fan connect.

Javier Tebas, President, LaLiga, said, “We are delighted to have FanCode partner with us for the Indian market. At LaLiga we always look for best-in-class partners to deliver Spanish football to fans everywhere. FanCode brings strong local expertise and shares our passion for growing the league’s reach. We look forward to working together over the next five years to bring the best of Spanish football to fans in India.”

Yannick Colaco, Co-Founder, FanCode, added, “We’ve seen first-hand the incredible fan following that LaLiga commands in India. With top-tier clubs and world-class players on display, fans can expect high-quality football week in, week out. Our 360-degree approach will ensure a seamless experience across all touchpoints — be it live streaming, engaging with fans to build a strong community or taking the league to new fans. We’re excited to work closely with LaLiga to grow the league’s popularity in India.”