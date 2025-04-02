Famous-Innovations-wins-5-new-businesses-in-Q4

New Delhi: Famous Innovations has won 5 new businesses in the last 3-4 months, including Cult Sport, Levista Coffee, Amante, Campus Shoes and Oppo (K Series).

Q4 is typically the busiest period for ad agencies as brands rush to use remaining budgets and award agency mandates.

Mithila Saraf, CEO, Famous Innovations, commented, "We are honoured to have this exciting set of brands on board. What's even more exciting is that the mandates are diverse - ranging from brand strategy, brand identity, product campaigns to digital and social media. It perfectly builds on our promise of being a medium-agnostic hybrid agency for modern brands."