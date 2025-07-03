Fadnavis outlines long-term development agenda at News18 Lokmat’s Samruddha Maharashtra conclave

New Delhi: News18 Lokmat recently hosted the Samruddha Maharashtra 2025 conclave, a gathering of leaders from politics, business, culture, and policy, focused on discussing the state's long-term development priorities.

The event opened with a session titled Future of Maharashtra, featuring young leaders Meghana Bordikar, Varun Sardesai, Rohini Khadse, Shaina NC, and Sangram Kote Patil. Their discussion centred around the role of youth in public life, policy innovation, and sustainable development, particularly in ensuring Maharashtra remains future-ready.

Aaditya Thackeray, in a dedicated session, spoke about what he described as the “Maharashtra Pattern of Politics”. He reflected on the region’s unique political character, shaped by ideology, legacy, regional identity, and the growing involvement of young citizens. He said the model is driven by “transparent governance, inclusive dialogue, and sustainability as pillars of modern political engagement.”

The political conversation continued with a panel featuring Jitendra Awhad, Girish Mahajan, Uday Samant, Imtiyaz Jaleel, Sandeep Deshpande, and Anil Parab. The group explored how collaboration across party lines could support Maharashtra’s growth. The discussion touched on the evolving balance between national and regional politics and the value of shared development agendas.

In a separate discussion on business and entrepreneurship, panellists Hemant Rathi, Girish Chitale, Lalit Gandhi, and economist Ajit Ranade examined the landscape for industrial growth in the state. The session highlighted the importance of innovation, investment, and the role of small and medium enterprises in building economic resilience.

Cultural identity and the role of the arts were explored in Kalapatadi Maharashtra, with voices such as Mahesh Manjrekar, Kedar Shinde, Om Raut, and Bharat Jadhav discussing the influence of storytelling, theatre, and cinema in shaping the social fabric and global image of Maharashtra.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke on infrastructure, rural development, and welfare delivery, reiterating a policy approach focused on regional equity and inclusive progress.

Chief Minister Fadnavis concluded the event with a keynote address that laid out a long-term vision for the state. His remarks covered economic strategy, infrastructure growth, and the need to position Maharashtra as a globally competitive and resilient region.

Samruddha Maharashtra brought together diverse perspectives and provided a platform for conversation around the opportunities and challenges facing the state. The conclave featured participation from policymakers, industry leaders, artists, and academics, contributing to broader dialogue on Maharashtra’s development priorities.

The event was supported by MIT Design Technology, Pune and Reliance Industries, with special partnerships from MIDC and Sandip University. Associate sponsors included Rotomag Solar Pump, Pimpri Chinchwad University Pune, LIC Housing Finance Ltd, and Mahagenco.