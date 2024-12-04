Eyewear D2C brand Que onboards Satyajit Swain as Co-Founder

Que, the eyewear D2C brand backed by Shikhar Dhawan, announced the appointment of Satyajit Swain as its new Co-Founder.

Swain has over a decade of expertise across technology and media companies, including Snapchat, MX Player, Gaana, Snapdeal, and Jio.

At Snapchat, he was responsible for user growth, market development, and executing marketing campaigns and partnerships with influencers, creators, celebrities, and movie production houses.

At Que, Swain will take on a role akin to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Chief Product Officer (CPO), focusing on brand marketing, social media marketing, influencer marketing, strategic partnerships, and building the website and tech infrastructure.

“As someone who values the importance of vision, both on and off the field, I’m excited to welcome Satyajit to the QUE family. His remarkable track record in creating impactful user experiences perfectly aligns with our mission to redefine eyewear for the modern consumer. I’m confident his leadership will propel QUE to new heights and establish us as a leader in the industry,” said Shikhar Dhawan, Investor and partner, Que.

Shashank Saurabh, Co-Founder & CEO of Que, said, “We are ecstatic to welcome Satyajit as a Co-Founder. His unmatched expertise in leveraging technology to create exceptional user experiences in the creator economy will be a game-changer for QUE. Together, we aim to merge innovation and design to offer eyewear that goes beyond aesthetics, setting a new standard in the industry.”

Swain said, “With the eyewear industry evolving rapidly, I see a tremendous opportunity to bring in cutting-edge innovations and enhanced customer engagement strategies that not only meet but exceed the expectations of our diverse audience. I am excited to join the QUE team in its mission to redefine the eyewear landscape and create products that truly resonate with today’s discerning consumers.”