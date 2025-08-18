EY India appoints Gaurav Bhalotia as Chief Technology Officer

New Delhi: EY India has named Gaurav Bhalotia as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role, he will lead the firm’s innovation and technology strategy, working with client service and product teams to enhance and expand its software-driven solutions, also referred to as “digital assets.”

Bhalotia joins EY India as the firm continues to expand its AI-powered, technology-led business solutions, intended to help clients navigate a rapidly evolving digital environment.

Over the past five years, it has developed solutions for supply chain optimisation, financial reporting, tax compliance, risk management, contract management, and related areas, while actively integrating AI and generative AI to enhance productivity and operational efficiency.

“I’m excited to join EY India at a time when frontier technologies like AI are reshaping value creation across industries. I look forward to helping build intelligent, scalable platforms and to driving technology-led innovation that will power the next phase of EY’s growth,” Bhalotia said.

Prashant Singhal, India Markets Leader at EY India, added, “Technology is at the heart of how businesses are evolving today, and it’s also central to how we’re shaping the future of our firm. We’re investing heavily in talent and innovation to stay ahead of the curve, and Gaurav’s experience and leadership will be key as we build smarter, faster and more impactful solutions for our clients. We are excited to have him on board as we continue on this journey.”

Bhalotia brings over 20 years of experience in technology leadership, large-scale systems, machine learning, and product strategy. Prior to EY India, he served as CTO of Udaan, a B2B e-commerce platform, where he led product, engineering, data science, design, and infrastructure, building a technology backbone that supported rapid scaling. Earlier, as Vice President of Engineering at Flipkart, he contributed to developing the company’s early technology landscape, including customer platforms and product stacks for discovery, web, and merchandising.

He also founded FindMyHealth, a personalised wellness platform, and has been an advisor and angel investor to several early-stage startups. Bhalotia began his career in the US with Oracle after completing a Master’s degree in Computer Science from the University of California, and he holds a BTech from IIT Bombay.