EY Chairman Rajiv Memani takes over as CII President

New Delhi: Rajiv Memani, Chairman and CEO of EY India, has been appointed as the President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for the 2025-26 term. He succeeds Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and Managing Director of ITC.

Memani also serves on EY’s Global Executive Board as Chair of its Growth Markets Council.

The industry body announced two other key appointments. R Mukundan, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Chemicals, has taken over as the President-Designate for the upcoming term. A part of the Tata Administrative Service since 1990, Mukundan holds an MBA from FMS, Delhi University, and is an alumnus of IIT Roorkee and Harvard Business School. He is also a Fellow of the Indian Chemical Society.

Suchitra K Ella, Co-founder and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech International, has assumed the role of Vice President at CII. She played a foundational role in establishing Bharat Biotech in 1996.