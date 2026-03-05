Ex Ipsos India CEO Amit Adarkar joins i-Genie.ai as CEO, India

New Delhi: Amit Adarkar has joined i-Genie.ai as Chief Executive Officer, India.

Adarkar was with Ipsos India for over a decade and served as CEO.

Sharing the update on LinkedIn, he wrote, “i-Genie.ai is at the bleeding edge of deploying Generative AI in delivering insights & intelligence. We already work with major multinationals across more than 25 countries via our AI-powered insights platform, as it reshapes how brands access and apply real-time consumer intelligence.”

He added, “In my new role, I am looking forward to working with Stan Sthanunathan, Paul van Gendt, and Trevor Sumner in driving i-Genie.ai expansion across India, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific regions.”

In his new role, Adarkar will drive the company’s expansion across India, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. The company processes large volumes of unstructured consumer data in real time.

Adarkar is an alumnus of XLRI, Jamshedpur, and IIT Mumbai.