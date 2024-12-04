Eurogrip Tyres onboards MS Dhoni as brand ambassador

New Delhi: Eurogrip Tyres has signed up cricketer MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador.

Known for his dependability, performance and passion for riding, MS Dhoni’s values resonate with Eurogrip Tyres’ vision of empowering riders with control and confidence on every journey.

MSD will be endorsing the brand Eurogrip and the entire range of products in the portfolio.

MS Dhoni said, “Being associated with a brand like Eurogrip is truly exciting, as this is a category that is very close to my heart. My love for motorcycles and riding began long before my cricketing journey, and over the years, I have had the chance to ride a variety of bikes, from timeless classics to top-of-the-line superbikes. Choosing the right tyres is essential for a safe and enjoyable ride and Eurogrip Tyres’ expertise in this domain stands out. I am looking forward to this exciting journey with Eurogrip.”

“We are delighted to welcome MS Dhoni, a personality who truly embodies Eurogrip Tyres’ core values of reliability and performance,” said P Madhavan, EVP, Marketing and Sales, TVS Srichakra. “MSD perfectly complements our commitment to delivering innovative tyre solutions for the new age riders. This collaboration is a milestone in our brand journey, as we continue to offer world-class products and elevate riding experiences across diverse segments”.