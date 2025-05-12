Eureka Forbes names Shraddha Kapoor as brand ambassador

New Delhi: Eureka Forbes has announced actress Shraddha Kapoor as the brand ambassador for its range of vacuum cleaners.

Partnering with Kapoor, Eureka Forbes aims to connect with today’s young, urban consumers.

Kapoor said, “I am indeed delighted to be associated with the Eureka Forbes family. I have always believed that a clean home is the foundation of a healthy mind and body, and the spaces we live in deeply influence how we function as individuals. Eureka Forbes, as a brand, has been championing clean, healthy living, and I’m proud to be associated with a brand that has made clean living a lifelong mission. With innovations like the Forbes SmartClean Robotics range, which blends intelligent technology with effortless convenience, Eureka Forbes is redefining the future of home hygiene. I truly hope that together we can inspire many more to embrace this way of life.”

Anurag Kumar, Chief Growth Officer, Eureka Forbes, said, “We’re pleased to welcome Kapoor to the Eureka Forbes family as the face of our vacuum cleaners. She represents a generation that values mindful living, smart choices, and purposeful innovation, qualities that mirror our brand ethos. At Eureka Forbes, we’ve been pioneering home hygiene solutions for over 40 years, and with our new Forbes SmartClean Robotics range, we are redefining what effortless cleanliness looks like in today’s homes. Kapoor’s authenticity and strong connection with young Indian households make her the perfect partner in our journey to build a cleaner, healthier India, one smart home at a time.”