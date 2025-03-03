Eugene Lee steps down as CMO from McDonald’s

New Delhi: Eugene Lee, the international CMO at McDonald’s, has resigned 15 years after joining the company.

Lee started as the Senior Marketing Executive at McDonald’s and gradually rose to the position of international CMO, commencing his role in May 2023. Before working at McDonald’s, Lee worked as a marketing executive at the Souled Out Group for two years.

In a recently shared LinkedIn post, Lee said, “After 15 years with McDonald’s, it’s never easy to say goodbye to a brand that has been such an integral part of my professional and personal life.”

He added, “I still remember my very first campaign as a young Marketing Executive - the 2009 Coke Glasses, and the excitement of seeing customers lining up for it at the restaurants. Who would have thought that same Malaysian would eventually end up leading marketing for 80x markets across the globe, spanning Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia as International CMO!”