EssenceMediacom bags integrated media mandate for Bambino Pasta Foods

Delhi: EssenceMediacom, GroupM’s media agency, announced winning the integrated media mandate for Bambino Pasta Foods. EssenceMediacom aims to deliver a range of full-funnel media solutions to engage new-age consumers.
This collaboration with EssenceMediacom aligns with Bambino's aim to expand its footprint in India.
Navin Khemka, CEO, EssenceMediacom – South Asia, said, "Through this partnership, we look forward to being a part of Bambinos' growth journey. By leveraging innovation and technology, we aim to deliver exceptional results for Bambino, reaffirming our commitment to creating innovative, customized solutions for our clients.”
EssenceMediacom will manage Bambino’s account from their Bengaluru office.