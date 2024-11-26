Essar Group Co-Founder Shashikant Ruia passes away at 81

New Delhi: Shashikant Ruia, the co-founder of the Essar Group, passed away at the age of 81 on Monday night.

Ruia had recently returned from medical treatment in the United States.

Ruia, together with his brother Ravi Ruia, established Essar Group in 1969, initially focusing on construction projects before expanding into sectors like steel, oil, and telecommunications. Under his stewardship, Essar grew into a diversified conglomerate with a significant global presence.

Ruia's mortal remains were kept at Ruia House for public homage before his funeral procession proceeded to the Hindu Worli Crematorium. He is survived by his wife, Manju Ruia, and their two sons, Prashant and Anshuman.