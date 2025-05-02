Ernst & Young to launch “A Studio Called India” report at WAVES 2025

New Delhi: Ernst & Young will launch a new report, “A Studio Called India” tomorrow at WAVES 2025 in Mumbai.
The report underlines India’s growing influence in the global media and entertainment (M&E) landscape, driven by its expanding digital market, cultural diversity, and advanced production capabilities:
-
India's diverse culture and advanced infrastructure make it a creative powerhouse
-
Animation and VFX costs are 40% to 60% lower in India, and there is a large skilled workforce to support global production workflows
-
Indian content is gaining international acceptance, with up to 25% of views on global OTT platforms being generated outside of India
The report aims to highlight India's growth and innovation in the M&E sector, positioning the country as a leader in global content creation.
Key highlights of the report will include:
-
Digital media takeover: In 2024, digital media overtook television to become the largest segment of India's M&E sector, contributing over Rs 800 billion (US$9.4 billion) and accounting for 32% of sector revenues.
-
Content production: India produced approximately 200,000 hours of original content last year, including 1,600 films, 2,600 hours of OTT content, and 20,000 original songs.
-
Technological advancements: AI and new technologies are revolutionising the content industry in India. AI-driven platforms enhance the efficiency and quality of content production, enabling rapid creation of professional-grade videos, images, text, and music.
-
Live events surge: In 2024 alone, India hosted over 30,000 live events, including concerts featuring global artists like Ed Sheeran and Coldplay. Ticketed events have quadrupled in the last five years, highlighting the growing appetite for live entertainment.
-
Talent pool expansion: The M&E sector employs 2.8 million people directly, with an additional 10 million in indirect employment. India's scalable talent advantage is bolstered by its diverse cultural and linguistic landscape, fostering a thriving content ecosystem.