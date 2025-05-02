Ernst & Young to launch “A Studio Called India” report at WAVES 2025

New Delhi: Ernst & Young will launch a new report, “A Studio Called India” tomorrow at WAVES 2025 in Mumbai.

The report underlines India’s growing influence in the global media and entertainment (M&E) landscape, driven by its expanding digital market, cultural diversity, and advanced production capabilities:

India's diverse culture and advanced infrastructure make it a creative powerhouse

Animation and VFX costs are 40% to 60% lower in India, and there is a large skilled workforce to support global production workflows

Indian content is gaining international acceptance, with up to 25% of views on global OTT platforms being generated outside of India

The report aims to highlight India's growth and innovation in the M&E sector, positioning the country as a leader in global content creation.

Key highlights of the report will include: