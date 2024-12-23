Epigamia co-founder Rohan Mirchandani dies at 42

New Delhi: Rohan Mirchandani, co-founder of the Greek yogurt brand Epigamia is no more.

Mirchandani, aged 42, passed away on December 21 due to a cardiac arrest.

Mirchandani, an alumnus of NYU Stern and The Wharton School, was an entrepreneur who founded Drums Food International in 2013.

Under his leadership, Epigamia transformed from its initial focus on Hoki Poki ice cream to become one of India's leading FMCG brands, particularly known for its Greek yogurt and other dairy products.

Epigamia's daily operations will continue under the guidance of senior leaders, including Ankur Goel, Chief Operating Officer and founding member, and Uday Thakker, co-founder and director, with support from the Board of Directors, which includes Mirchandani's family and key investors like Verlinvest and DSG Consumer Partners.