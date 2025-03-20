Encora appoints Abhishek Vanamali as Chief Marketing Officer

New Delhi: Encora, a digital engineering company, has appointed Abhishek Vanamali as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Vanamali will oversee Encora's global marketing initiatives.

Vanamali has 26+ years of multi-geography marketing leadership experience with Encora.

He has joined Encora from Publicis Sapient, where he worked as Senior Vice-President and Head of Growth. At Publicis Sapient, he managed sales enablement, demand generation, and market development initiatives.

Prior to that role, Vanamali served as the Chief Marketing Officer at Zensar. He has also worked for 15+ years in senior leadership roles at HCLTech.

"Vanamali’s extensive experience in digital transformation services marketing and his track record of creating business growth and brand differentiation aligns with our strategic priorities," said Anand Birje, Chief Executive Officer, Encora. "As we continue to expand our global footprint and deepen our capabilities in cloud-first, data-first, and AI-first digital engineering, Vanamali’s leadership and experience are a great addition to our leadership team as we help enterprise decision-makers, ecosystem partners and industry advisors navigate the rapidly changing digital transformation landscape."