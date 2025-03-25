Enamor onboards Tilt Brand Solutions as its Brand & Communications AOR

New Delhi: Enamor, the lingerie brand from Modenik Lifestyle, has awarded its Brand and Communications AOR mandate to Tilt Brand Solutions in a multi-agency pitch.

Enamor was launched in 2001 in a joint venture with Barbara of Paris, a French lingerie brand.

Shekhar Tewari, CEO, Modenik Lifestyle, said, "Enamor has always been at the forefront, leading the charge with bold, unique narratives in the lingerie space. Today, as we embrace a new generation of consumers and a fresh wave of energy, we see that shift reflected in the culture. Tilt's deep understanding of this dynamic space, combined with its strategic expertise and creative firepower, makes it the perfect partner to elevate Enamor. With their talent and acumen, we're confident they will take the brand to new heights."

Hari Krishnan, Chief Business Officer, Tilt Brand Solutions, said, "We are very excited to have won this mandate for Enamor. The brand's ambitions provide us with a great opportunity to bring our experience and proven expertise in full-brained strategic thinking and impactful, engaging creative narratives to the forefront."