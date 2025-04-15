Emmanuel Upputuru's EFGH bags battery tech startup Bessium's creative mandate

Mumbai: Bessium, a battery tech start-up in the energy storage space, has partnered with EFGH Brand Innovations to lead its creative mandate. The agency’s remit includes brand positioning, creative development, and integrated marketing strategies.
Speaking on the brand’s vision, Ravi Shankar Sharma, CEO and Founder of Bessium, shared, “I couldn’t be more excited to be working with Emanuel again - he brings such edgy, disruptive thinking to the table. We’re itching to go all out this time.”
Joining him on this journey is Rahul Khanna, COO and Co-founder, who added, “We’re building not just batteries, but belief—in India’s ability to lead the global energy transition. With our Battery Management System (BMS), we’re proud to push the Make in India mission forward. This partnership with EFGH is key to building a brand that matches the power of our technology - bold, future-facing, and built to last.”
Emanuel Upputuru, Founder of EFGH Brand Innovations, said, “I’m thrilled to partner with Ravi once again—this time to build Bessium from the ground up, while the foundation stone is still being laid. Crafting a brand narrative that speaks to industries, policymakers, and people is an exciting challenge. In the recent past, we’ve done some truly edgy work together for Powertron and HomeBrain—and they expect nothing less this time around.”