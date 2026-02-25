New Delhi: Emma Raducanu has been appointed a Global Brand Ambassador for UNIQLO, the company announced on February 24 in Tokyo.

Raducanu, Britain’s top-ranked female tennis player and the 2021 US Open champion, the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since 1977, will represent the brand at tennis tournaments worldwide, starting with the Indian Wells Open in March.

In her role, Raducanu will promote UNIQLO’s LifeWear philosophy and will contribute to the design and functionality of her on-court apparel. She will also participate in youth-focused initiatives and community engagement programmes.

Raducanu joins a roster of UNIQLO Global Brand Ambassadors that includes Roger Federer, Shingo Kunieda and Cate Blanchett.

Speaking about the partnership, Raducanu said, “I am very pleased to join UNIQLO and to work closely with its amazing team of Global Brand Ambassadors. UNIQLO and I share many values and perspectives on life, culture, and society. I am excited to promote LifeWear through my tennis career and to work with everybody at UNIQLO to inspire and engage young people everywhere.”

Koji Yanai, Group Senior Executive Officer at Fast Retailing, UNIQLO’s parent company, said, “We are honoured to welcome Ms Raducanu to UNIQLO as a Global Brand Ambassador. Even under intense pressure, she consistently demonstrates a bold and proactive mindset, embracing challenge with determination. Off court, she is an intelligent and well-read young person who values her connection to family and friends. We believe she will be an exceptional ambassador and look forward to making positive change together in the world.”

As part of her ambassadorial responsibilities, Raducanu will support programmes such as the UNIQLO Next Generation Development Program, which includes coaching initiatives for young tennis players, including those from underserved communities. She will also be involved in community support initiatives under the brand’s Peace for All and The Heart of LifeWear platforms.