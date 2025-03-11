Emcure Pharmaceuticals signs Vidya Balan to promote its entry into daily supplements market with Arth

New Delhi: Emcure Pharmaceuticals has announced its entry into the daily supplements space by expanding its Arth range. Arth manufactures supplements that use Indian herbs like Brahmi and modern science to address health concerns.

Emcure has partnered with actress Vidya Balan as the brand ambassador for its Arth range.

As a part of the association, Balan will spotlight three key products from the Arth range including Intimate Care for itchiness and dryness in intimate areas, Sleep Support Gummies and Brain Fog Aid.

Balan said, “I am happy to be associated with Emcure’s Arth range—a brand that understands and supports women’s holistic well-being. Women are the backbone of families and communities, yet their health often takes a backseat. I admire Emcure’s commitment to addressing women’s unique health needs and empowering them to take charge of their well-being. True empowerment begins with good health, and through this association, I hope to inspire and encourage women to prioritise themselves through informed choices.”

Namita Thapar, Whole-time Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, said, “We are excited to partner with Balan, as she is bold, authentic, and truly embodies what our brand stands for. As a strong advocate for women’s health, she is known for speaking her mind. We look forward to working with her to address and destigmatise topics around women’s health that are often considered taboo.”