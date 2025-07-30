0

Emami unveils new corporate identity, drops ellipse for sphere logo

The brand’s colour scheme stays largely the same for recognition, but the overall design has been made more contemporary

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Emami has unveiled a refreshed corporate identity, marking a visual shift that the company says reflects its evolving business focus and global ambitions.

The new design replaces the company’s long-standing elliptical logo with a sphere, symbolising what Emami describes as its expanding global footprint and a more future-ready stance. 

Emami has updated its corporate identity, keeping parts of the earlier design to reflect its legacy while signalling a shift towards a more modern look. The old ellipse has been replaced with a sphere, indicating a broader global focus and adaptability. The stylised ‘e’ remains central to the logo, representing change and continuity over the company’s five-decade history.

The brand’s colour scheme stays largely the same for recognition, but the overall design has been made more contemporary. A new, sharper typeface has been introduced to reflect a more confident and forward-looking image.

While the company emphasised continuity with its legacy, the move also comes as part of a broader push towards modernisation and market expansion. 

Emami reported that the refreshed identity aims to unify its diverse businesses under a single brand narrative that balances tradition with innovation.

