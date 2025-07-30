Emami unveils new corporate identity, drops ellipse for sphere logo

New Delhi: Emami has unveiled a refreshed corporate identity, marking a visual shift that the company says reflects its evolving business focus and global ambitions.

The new design replaces the company’s long-standing elliptical logo with a sphere, symbolising what Emami describes as its expanding global footprint and a more future-ready stance.

Emami has updated its corporate identity, keeping parts of the earlier design to reflect its legacy while signalling a shift towards a more modern look. The old ellipse has been replaced with a sphere, indicating a broader global focus and adaptability. The stylised ‘e’ remains central to the logo, representing change and continuity over the company’s five-decade history.

The brand’s colour scheme stays largely the same for recognition, but the overall design has been made more contemporary. A new, sharper typeface has been introduced to reflect a more confident and forward-looking image.

While the company emphasised continuity with its legacy, the move also comes as part of a broader push towards modernisation and market expansion.

Emami reported that the refreshed identity aims to unify its diverse businesses under a single brand narrative that balances tradition with innovation.