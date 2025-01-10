Emami rebrands ‘Fair and Handsome’ to ‘Smart And Handsome’ after two decades

New Delhi: Emami has rebranded its brand Fair and Handsome to Smart And Handsome after two decades since its launch in 2005.

The brand has onboarded Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan as its new brand ambassador.

The new positioning of the brand is "Har Roz Handsome Code."

The new identity emphasises the brand’s holistic approach to male grooming—offering effective solutions for face, body, and hair care.

For a seamless rebranding transition, the new packaging will prominently feature the message, "Fair And Handsome is now Smart And Handsome".

The decision to rebrand is rooted in extensive consumer research, which highlights that today’s men are looking for products that address multiple grooming concerns such as hydration, oil control, and overall skin health. With India’s male grooming market estimated to be around Rs 18,000 crores in 2024, this shift reflects changing behaviour where men are increasingly investing in products that enhance their confidence.

The rebranding campaign, starring Kartik Aaryan, will launch in mid-January and will include television, digital, and social media activations. The refreshed packaging will act as a bridge to ensure consumer recognition and loyalty during this exciting transition.

"We see a tremendous opportunity to address a broader spectrum of grooming needs for today’s dynamic young men. The rebranding from Fair And Handsome to Smart And Handsome is a strategic decision driven by consumer insights that highlight a shift towards individuality, diversity, and confidence focusing on natural skin health among today’s young men. Consumers are increasingly open to multiple new-age product formats and solutions that can help achieve and maintain the best versions of their own skin. With exciting new product launches on the horizon and Kartik Aaryan as the new face of the brand, we are confident that this refreshed identity as Smart And Handsome as a comprehensive grooming solution will further solidify our leadership in the evolving male grooming market,” said, Mohan Goenka, Vice Chairman and Wholetime Director, Emami.

Kartik Aaryan said, "I’m truly excited to join the Emami family as the face of Smart And Handsome. Grooming today goes beyond appearances—it's about confidence, individuality, and self-expression. The brand’s vision of holistic grooming resonates deeply with me, offering modern men effective and inclusive solutions that empower them to be their best selves. I’m looking forward to being part of this exciting journey."