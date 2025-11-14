New Delhi: Emami has announced a full-scale rebranding of its Ayurvedic haircare brand Kesh King, which will now be sold as Kesh King Gold. The company said the change marks an overhaul of the brand’s identity, formulation and packaging. The rebrand includes a new name, refreshed logo and revised packaging design.

Emami said the updated look aims to present a more premium and efficacy-focused identity for the brand. Priti A. Sureka, Executive Director, Emami, said the shift represents a long-term change in the brand’s direction. “This rebranding of Kesh King is not just a facelift, it’s a strategic transformation from the core,” she said. According to her, the new positioning is intended to align with consumer expectations of “visible efficacy” and trusted ingredients.

“The brand’s long-term vision is to establish Kesh King GOLD as the gold standard in holistic haircare, where the wisdom of Ayurveda meets the precision of modern research. The new identity is designed to appeal to a generation that demands visible efficacy, trusted ingredients, and aspirational, progressive value,” she commented.

Actor Shilpa Shetty will continue as the brand ambassador for the revamped range. Emami said the upcoming communication strategy will place greater emphasis on consumer stories and the efficacy claims of the updated formulations.

To support the rollout, Kesh King Gold will launch a 360-degree campaign across television, digital media, print and retail channels. The company said the relaunch will focus on driving premiumisation and strengthening the brand’s reach among both existing and new users.

According to Emami, the rebranding follows consumer studies that indicated demand for products combining traditional ingredients with scientific validation. Under the new proposition of “Ayurveda + Science”, Kesh King Gold will use 21 Ayurvedic herbs along with ingredients such as Gro Biotin and Plant Omega 3-6-9, which the company says are clinically tested for hair growth and hairfall reduction.

As part of the new range, Emami has also introduced a product called Kesh King Gold Advanced Hair Growth Serum. The serum contains a mix of Ayurvedic herbs and active molecules including Redensyl, AnaGain, Kopexil Aqua and Procapil. The company describes it as its highest-concentration growth formulation.

Emami claims internal studies show new hair growth among 78% of users, reduced hairfall among 98%, and growth of up to 10,000 new baby hair strands. Kesh King, which Emami acquired in 2015, is part of the company’s broader personal care and healthcare portfolio, which includes brands such as Navratna, BoroPlus, Smart and Handsome, Zandu Balm and Mentho Plus. Emami products are available through a network of more than 3,400 distributors and 5.4 million retail outlets in India, with a presence in over 70 countries.