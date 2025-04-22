Emami onboards Raashii Khanna as face of newly launched Pure Glow

New Delhi: Emami, the flagship personal care and healthcare company of the Emami Group, has announced its entry into the brightening cream category with the launch of Emami Pure Glow.

Furthermore, Emami has roped in actress Raashii Khanna as the face of Pure Glow.

Emami Pure Glow aims to tackle challenges such as white cast, lack of moisturisation and minimal effectiveness or visible results over time when it comes to brightening creams.

Emami claims to have infused the Japanese sakura flower and niacinamide in its brightening cream.

Mohan Goenka, Vice Chairman and Whole-Time Director, Emami, said, "For years, Emami has disrupted personal care categories with innovative and high-performance products. With Pure Glow, we are entering the Rs 4,000 crore brightening cream market with a superior, science-backed formula that truly delivers. We have studied consumer concerns extensively, and our unique 6-way brightening action, deep penetration technology, and natural ingredients ensure an effective, long-lasting glow. We believe Pure Glow will be a category game-changer."

Khanna said, “I’m delighted to be associated with Emami Pure Glow! I truly believe that skincare should celebrate natural beauty while being rooted in science, which makes it all the more special. This product brings together the best of nature and innovation, and I love how it feels light, absorbs instantly, leaves the skin looking fresh and radiant, and without any white cast. It’s perfect for every woman who wants to glow with confidence, effortlessly.”

The brand is available across select markets in South, West and North India and is poised for a national rollout in the near future.