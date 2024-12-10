Emami fined Rs 15 lakh, told to halt misleading ads for ‘Fair and Handsome’ cream

New Delhi: In a ruling by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (Central District), Delhi, Emami, the “Fair and Handsome” cream manufacturer has been directed to pay a fine of Rs 15 lakh and discontinue misleading advertisements for unfair trade practices.

Through his representative, Advocate Paras Jain, the complainant, Nikhil Jain, filed the case, claiming that Emami had not provided any evidence to support its claims about the effectiveness of their product, "Fair and Handsome." The product, which was purchased in October 2012 for Rs 79, was marketed as offering notable gains in fairness in just three weeks.

The consumer forum's judgment highlighted that Emami's marketing materials, including celebrity-endorsed advertisements, suggested that users could achieve a visibly lighter skin tone in just three weeks. The commission noted that such claims were not only misleading but also presented an "aura and strong impression" of guaranteed fairness, which was deceptive without sufficient evidence or the disclosure of necessary conditions for such results.

The directive includes an order for Emami to retract all misleading advertisements and to refrain from using deceptive branding on its products. The company has been given 45 days to comply or face further legal consequences.

Emami was ordered to pay Rs 14.5 lakh to the Delhi State Consumer Welfare Fund and Rs 50,000 as compensation directly to Jain, along with litigation costs of Rs 10,000.

This is not the first time Emami has faced scrutiny over its "Fair and Handsome" product; a similar case in 2015 also resulted in a fine, which was later overturned on appeal. However, this recent ruling reaffirms the consumer court's stance against deceptive marketing practices.