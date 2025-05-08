Elon Musk’s Starlink enters India: A brief timeline

New Delhi: A brief timeline of Starlink's journey in India:

Nov 26, 2021: DoT asks Elon Musk's Starlink to stop pre-bookings for satellite internet services; says company 'not a licensee'.

Sep 27, 2024: Telecom regulator TRAI starts industry-wide consultation to explore methodology, price for assigning spectrum to satellite companies to provide calling, messaging, broadband and other services in the country.

Oct 4, 2024: Jio writes to TRAI chief; seeks revised paper on satellite spectrum allocation saying the one circulated ignores level-playing field between satellite and terrestrial services.

Oct 15, 2024: At India Mobile Conference (IMC), Sunil Bharti Mittal surprises many as he advocates for a bidding route for companies keen on satcom spectrum.

Oct 15, 2024: Speaking at IMC, Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia rejects telcos' demand to auction satcom spectrum; says radiowaves for satcom will be allocated administratively but not without a cost.

Oct 16, 2024: Musk thanks Minister Scindia for opposing auction of satellite spectrum; says he is looking forward to serving Indians.

Nov 8, 2024: Market rivals Jio, Bharti Airtel band together to take on satellite players during a marathon six-hour discussion at the TRAI open house.

Mar 11, 2025: In a surprising turn of events, Bharti Airtel announces an agreement with Elon Musk-led SpaceX to offer the US-based company's high-speed internet services under Starlink to its customers in India.

Mar 12, 2025: Mukesh Ambani's Jio Platforms follows suit; announces it has struck a deal with SpaceX to bring Starlink's broadband internet services to India.

Mar 19, 2025: Vodafone Idea says it is in exploratory talks with various satcom providers, including Starlink.

May 5, 2025: Govt mandates legal interception of satcom services, bars data routing outside the country.

May 7, 2025: Department of Telecom issues Letter of Intent to Starlink for satcom services.