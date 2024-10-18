EL&N London debuts its first Indian outlet at Jio World Plaza, Mumbai

New Delhi: EL&N London, global lifestyle and cafe brand, has announced the opening of its first Indian outlet at Jio World Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex on October 18. This launch marks the brand’s first venture into the Indian market.

EL&N offers a unique fusion of fashion-forward design, speciality coffee, and all-day dining. Located on the second floor of Jio World Plaza, the cafe will serve EL&N’s signature menu, featuring dishes like smashed avocado toast, croissants, decadent cakes, while also introducing exclusive localised dishes tailored to Indian tastes.

Guests can also expect to find design elements such as distinctive motifs, a custom-made soft pink mesh chandelier, signature EL&N florals and foliage and neon quotes that have become synonymous with the brand.

Alexandra Miller, Founder of EL&N London, said, “We are thrilled to open our doors at Jio World Plaza and introduce our brand to an exciting new market in partnership with Reliance Brands. This new concept brings our signature style to life in a fun and engaging way, making it the perfect destination for families, speciality coffee lovers and those looking for an unforgettable dining experience in a beautiful setting.”

Starting from October 18, the café will be open daily from 11 AM to 11:30 PM, offering a range of all-day dining options.