Eliott Hill returns to Nike to fit in former CEO John Donahoe’s shoes

Delhi: Nike announced that its CEO, John Donahoe, is stepping down after four years at the helm. The company's executive, Elliott Hill, will be returning to Nike to take over the role.

Hill, who previously served as President of Nike's Consumer and Marketplace division, will assume the position on October 14.

Donahoe, who joined Nike in 2020 from eBay, will retire from the company on October 13. He will remain an advisor through the end of January.

Nike has faced challenges in recent years, including a decline in sales and a restructuring of its business strategy.