Eli Lilly appoints Pranav Shroff as Director of Marketing

New Delhi: Eli Lilly and Company has appointed Pranav Shroff as Director of Marketing, marking his transition into the healthcare sector after over two decades across technology, consumer and telecom industries.

Shroff announced the move in a LinkedIn post, calling healthcare a space where purpose and innovation intersect more sharply. He noted that the opportunity to contribute to science-led innovation that improves health outcomes feels both humbling and energising.

In his new stint, Shroff will focus on strengthening marketing strategy as the company continues to expand its presence in science-led healthcare innovation.

Before joining Eli Lilly, Shroff served as director of marketing at Apple, where he led India marketing across product marketing, category management, marketing communications, corporate communications and influencer marketing. His remit covered consumer, education and enterprise segments.

Prior to Apple, Shroff was Senior Vice President of Marketing at Airtel. His career also includes senior leadership roles at HMD Global, Ola, Microsoft and Nokia. Shroff is an IIM-Bangalore alumni.