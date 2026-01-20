New Delhi: ElevenLabs has appointed Karthik Rajaram as General Manager and Country Head for India, as the company expands its operations in the country amid growing adoption of AI-driven voice and audio technologies.

In his new role, Rajaram will oversee go-to-market operations and revenue growth in India, while working on building partnerships across the AI, media and enterprise ecosystem.

Rajaram brings over two decades of experience in building and scaling technology businesses in India. He was most recently General Manager and Vice President for India and South Asia at Elastic, where he led regional expansion and positioned India as a strategic growth market within the company’s global operations. His previous roles include senior leadership positions at Freshworks, Akamai Technologies and Microsoft, where he worked across cloud, security and enterprise technology adoption.

Commenting on his appointment, Rajaram said, “India is at the epicenter of the global AI and digital content revolution, and ElevenLabs is uniquely positioned to power the next wave of human-like, scalable, and trustworthy voice experiences. From media and entertainment to customer engagement, gaming, and education, the use cases for AI voice in India are exploding. I’m truly excited to join ElevenLabs at this pivotal moment and to work with the global leadership team to build a category-defining business in India.”

Carles Reina, Vice President, International at ElevenLabs, said, “India is one of the most important markets for the future of AI voice and audio. With its massive developer ecosystem, fast-growing digital economy, and leadership in content, media, and technology services, India represents a huge opportunity for ElevenLabs. We are making long-term investments in the region, and this move reinforces our ambition to build a strong, enduring presence in India.”

The appointment comes as ElevenLabs continues to expand its footprint in India by building local teams and strengthening partnerships with enterprises, developers and creators. The company cited India’s linguistic diversity, rapid digital adoption and growth across the creator economy and enterprise sectors as key factors shaping its focus on the market.