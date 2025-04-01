Eldeco Group promotes Manish Jaiswal as CEO

New Delhi: Eldeco Infrastructure and Properties has announced the elevation of Manish Jaiswal to Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Jaiswal joined Eldeco Group in February 2021 as Group COO and has been managing the group’s revenue, brand leadership and business expansion over the last few years.

Before joining Eldeco Group, he was the CEO at Tribeca, leading Trump-branded developments.

He has completed his post-graduation in management from IIM Calcutta and engineering from NSIT, Delhi University.

Jaiswal said, "I am really excited about further scaling up the business of Eldeco Group which is at exciting juncture currently. We have a fantastic team to help navigate the shift in brand towards premium positioning in 20+ micro markets where we are operating in. The real estate sector is evolving rapidly, and we are committed to shaping the future with best-in-class developments, superior customer experiences, and sustainable growth strategies. My focus will be on rapidly expanding our project portfolio and delivering exceptional value to our customers."