Ekta Kanchan as the Director of Marketing & Communications at the Westin Mumbai Powai Lake

New Delhi: The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake and Lakeside Chalet-Marriott Executive Apartments announced Ekta Kanchan's appointment as Director of Marketing & Communications.

Kanchan has over 12+ years of broad experience in the hospitality, F&B marketing, and alcohol and beverage industries.

Kanchan is a graduate in Hospitality and Hotel Administration from IHM Goa and a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and Graphic Design from Wigan & Leigh College.

She started her career at Hyatt, as an Industrial Trainee. Her professional journey includes impactful stints with Accor, Zomato, Dineout, and Hill Zill Wines.

The GM Hemant Tenneti said, “We are elated to see Ekta Kanchan in her new role at the Westin Mumbai Powai Lake and are excited to welcome her. With her rich expertise and forward-thinking approach, Ekta is set to transform the way we connect with our guests and the market at large. Her leadership in marketing and communications will undoubtedly bring a fresh wave of innovation to The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake.”

Kanchan commented, “I’m thrilled to gain this opportunity and look forward to working with each one within the team to create spectacular campaigns together. My goal is to craft experiences that leave a lasting impression and drive sustained growth. I will always encourage my team to trust their instincts, embrace challenges, and nurture creativity as it sets them apart. Stay curious, build meaningful connections, and I look forward to celebrating every win with you—big or small.”