Effie APAC 2025: Ogilvy and Leo lead as India tops with 49 Finalists

New Delhi: Effie APAC has announced the list of 123 finalists. India has earned 49 Finalists, followed by Australia with 19 and Singapore with 17 finalists.

Ogilvy Mumbai secured 13 Finalists

Ogilvy Mumbai has secured 13 shortlists across key categories, showcasing a diverse body of work for clients such as St. Jude Childcare Centre, ITC, and Mondelez.

The agency’s campaign for St. Jude Childcare Centre, ‘The Impossible Choice’, has been named a finalist in four categories: Healthcare, Positive Change – Social Good (Non-Profit), Short Video Marketing, and Small Budget – Services.

For ITC, the campaign ‘For Handwash Rebels to Handwash Legends’ earned shortlists in the Household, Home Products and Services, Influencer Marketing, Branded Content, and Youth Marketing categories.

Ogilvy Mumbai has also been shortlisted for Mondelez’s ‘D for Dreams’ campaign in the Branded Utility category.

Another Mondelez campaign, ‘5-Star Erase Valentine’s Day’, is a finalist in the David vs Goliath (Situational) and Youth Marketing categories.

Additionally, the agency earned a shortlist for ‘Scripting Valentine’s Magic with Disney’, also for Mondelez, in the Media Content Partnerships and Seasonal Marketing categories.

Ogilvy India’s Brand David secured 2 Finalists for Colgate campaigns

Brand David, part of Ogilvy, has earned two shortlists for its work on Colgate campaigns.

The agency’s campaign ‘Sweet Truth’ has been named a finalist in the Beauty and Wellness category, while ‘Colgate Oral Health Movement’ has secured a shortlist in the Positive Change – Social Good category.

Leo Burnett Mumbai has emerged as the frontrunner with 13 Finalists this year

It has fetched shortlists for a diverse portfolio of work across multiple categories.

The agency’s campaign for PepsiCo, ‘Using Data to Make Indians Play’, has been shortlisted in four categories: Beverages – Non-Alcohol, Branded Utility, Experiential Marketing, and Data-Driven.

Another PepsiCo campaign, ‘Leveling the Field for Women Farmers’, earned nominations in the B2B and Crisis Response categories.

For Spotify, the agency’s campaign ‘Getting Indians to Pay for Music’ received shortlists in the Media, Entertainment and Leisure, as well as Influencer categories.

Acko General Insurance’s ‘Giving Health Insurance a Wake-Up Call’ was shortlisted in the New Product or Service Introduction category.

The agency also earned a shortlist for P&G’s ‘Designing a Period Curriculum for Mom’ in the Experiential Marketing category, and for Mondelez’s ‘A Festive Campaign Without Festive Clichés’ in the Seasonal Marketing category.

In addition, Leo Burnett Mumbai received a shortlist for Ikea’s ‘What Can Ikea Teach Indians About Homes’ in the Shopper and E-commerce Marketing category.

Lastly, the agency’s campaign for P&G, ‘Break Period Taboo to Keep Girls in Schools’, has got a shortlist in the Sustained Success category.

The Womb has earned 10 Finalists

The Womb has secured multiple shortlists across diverse categories for its impactful campaigns.

The agency’s campaign for Piramal Capital and Housing Finance, ‘Neeyat – India’s Real Credit Score’, has been shortlisted in the Finance and Asia Pacific Brand Services categories.

For Symphony, the campaign ‘A Geyser That Reduces Hairfall’ has received Finalists in the New Product or Service – Introduction and Small Budget – Products categories. Another campaign for Symphony, ‘OG Gangsta Is Back’, is a finalist in the Brand Revitalisation category.

The Womb also earned a shortlist for Britannia’s ‘A Single-Handed Triumph’ in the New Product or Service – Line Extension category. Another Britannia campaign, ‘No Twist in This Tale’, has been shortlisted in the Carpe Diem – Products, Social Media Marketing, and Events categories.

Additionally, the agency has secured a finalist spot for Mivi’s ‘Sound of Silence’ in the Specialty category.

McCann Worldgroup Gurugram earned 5 shortlists

The agency earned a finalist spot for Buckaroo’s ‘Walking Tall: Buckaroo Story’ campaign in the New Product or Service – Introduction category. Another Buckaroo campaign, ‘Cornershop Heroes’, was shortlisted in the B2B category.

McCann also received two shortlists for ESAF Small Savings Bank’s ‘Saving Her Savings’ campaign in the Positive Change – Social Good (Brands – Services) and Small Budget – Services categories.

Additionally, the agency was shortlisted for Nestlé’s ‘Brewing India’s New Beverage Habit’ campaign in the Sustained Success – Products category.

Lowe Lintas Bangalore has garnered 3 shortlists

Lowe Lintas Bangalore has got Finalists for TVS Motor’s ‘An SOS Call From Kids To Blind Parents’ in Automotive, Corporate Reputation and Positive Change Social Good: Brand - Products categories.

DDB Mudra Group Mumbai got 3 Finalists

The agency’s campaign for McDonald’s India, ‘Stop Turning a Colourblind Eye’, has been shortlisted in the New Product or Service – Line Extension category. It has also earned finalist spots in the David vs Goliath – Situational category for ‘For Job Seeker, to Whom the Job Seeks’ (for Indeed) and ‘Reclaiming the Spirit of Indian Democracy’ (for the Indian National Congress).

Ogilvy dominates the ranks for Agency Network with 36 finalists, while McDonald’s and Unilever hold the top position for Client Network with 8 finalists each.

“Each year, our judges face the challenging task of identifying the most effective work across the region—work that not only delivers results but also excels in strategy and creativity. It has been an honour to connect and deliberate alongside such an amazing judging panel. The submissions this year showcase the incredible talent across APAC, from both global and local brands, but above all, they highlight the people behind the work. Congratulations to all finalists for meeting the rigorous Effie standards. We look forward to celebrating the winners with you on 19 September at the Awards Gala”, said Chairperson Lex Bradshaw-Zanger.

The full list of finalists can be accessed here.

Winners will be announced at the Awards Gala on 19 September at Four Seasons Singapore.