Edstead appoints Charu Budhiraja as CBO

New Delhi: Edstead, a research-driven documentary studio, has named Charu Budhiraja as its Chief Business Officer.

Budhiraja has experience working with branded content, content innovation, and strategic partnerships and will oversee Edstead’s business growth.

In this role, Budhiraja will lead business strategy, forge key brand partnerships, and drive revenue growth.

She has experience in content creation and creative leadership and will focus on expanding the studio’s impact by strengthening collaborations with brands, media platforms, and content creators.

Budhiraja said, “Edstead stands for storytelling with purpose—stories that challenge perspectives, ignite conversations and create real impact. In today’s media landscape, authenticity and depth matter more than ever, and Edstead has built a strong foundation in this space. I’m excited to build on that momentum, foster strategic partnerships, and help scale Edstead’s reach while staying true to its mission.”

Shekhar Bhattacharjee, Founder, Edstead, said, “Edstead is driven by the belief that powerful stories can inspire change. Budhiraja’s expertise in branded content and content strategy will be instrumental in amplifying our impact and expanding our reach. Her ability to bridge creativity with business strategy makes her the perfect partner as we take Edstead into its next phase of growth.”

Budhiraja has joined Edstead from Warner Bros Discovery (WBD), where she was the Creative Head, leading content initiatives across travel, lifestyle, history, education, and culture.

She has also held leadership roles at Discovery, Ogilvy, Creativeland Asia, and JWT, working at the intersection of media, marketing, and content creation.