Edelman India reshuffles top leadership

New Delhi: Edelman India on Friday announced a series of senior-level promotions across its leadership ranks.

The realignment comes as the global communications firm sharpens its focus on strategic integration, people-centric leadership, and sectoral depth in one of its fastest-growing markets.

At the heart of this reshuffle is Ashutosh Munshi, who steps into the expanded role of Lead Advisor, Integrated Communications. A 22-year veteran at Edelman, Munshi has long been a pivotal force in shaping the agency’s brand marketing narrative.

Now, as he assumes responsibility for integration across practices, sectors, and solutions, he will be instrumental in ensuring clients benefit from holistic, multi-disciplinary marketing strategies that draw from the firm’s strategic planning and creative arsenal.

Karishma Gupte has been elevated to India Brand Lead, expanding her earlier portfolio as Brand Lead for Delhi and Food & Beverage Sector Lead. In addition, she takes charge as Head of the Delhi office.

Known for driving award-winning campaigns and strengthening Edelman’s F&B portfolio over the past seven years, Gupte’s new remit reflects Edelman’s trust in her ability to scale high-performance teams and deepen client impact in the competitive brand communications landscape.

Meanwhile, Vasudevan Rangarajan has been promoted to Managing Director, Public & Government Affairs (P&GA), marking a milestone in his 13-year journey at Edelman.

Rangarajan has built one of the most credible policy and stakeholder engagement practices in the country, and his elevation signals Edelman’s intent to double down on regulatory and public affairs counsel across sectors.

On the people leadership front, Pankaj Suri, who has served as India’s People Team leader for over 13 years and also supported the broader APAC region, will move to Dubai as EVP, People Partner for the Middle East.

He will be succeeded by Ashutosh Thatte, currently part of the India People Team, who will take charge as Vice President, People Partner for India, effective June 1, 2025. Thatte’s nine-year tenure at Edelman has been marked by a strong focus on embedding culture, leadership development, and operational excellence across the firm.

Commenting on the appointments, Bhavna Jagtiani, CEO of Edelman India, said, “Our clients and teams have placed deep trust in these leaders over the last decade. Together, we have built a culture of collaboration, quality, and innovation. I am confident that we will unlock new dimensions of value for our clients and teams as we chart our next phase of growth in India.”