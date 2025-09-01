Edelman India launches GCC Advisory services to support global hubs

New Delhi: Edelman India has introduced GCC Advisory Services, a communications and advisory offering to support Global Capability Centers (GCCs) establishing or expanding operations in India. The service focuses on helping these centres position themselves as strategic innovation hubs for global companies.

The offering addresses three key priorities, building brand recognition to attract talent in a competitive market, shaping internal narratives that align global values with local objectives, and developing a ‘made in India for the world’ innovation story to strengthen stakeholder perception.

“GCCs in India are shaping innovation agendas, driving digital transformation, and influencing how global businesses are building skills to power growth,” said Bhavna Jagtiani, CEO of Edelman India.

“Over the last year, our team of specialists have been advising GCCs across sectors, from fintech and biotech to energy and retail. Through our full suite of our cross-functional expertise, we are able to lead these centers in building brand reputation in a dynamic environment, attracting talent, and telling their story focused on innovation and growth.”