ED registers case against Myntra, directors over Rs 1,654 crore FDI violation

The Enforcement Directorate has filed the case under Section 16(3) of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) after receiving credible information that Myntra Designs Private Limited and its associated companies were allegedly conducting multi-brand retail trading while claiming to operate as wholesale cash and carry businesses

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has registered a FEMA case against Flipkart-backed e-commerce platform Myntra, linked companies and directors for FDI "contravention" of over Rs 1,654 crore.

The complaint has been filed under Section 16(3) of the Foreign Exchange Management Act after the federal agency received "credible information" that Myntra Designs Private Limited, whose brand name is Myntra, and its related companies are doing multi-brand retail trade in the guise of "wholesale cash and carry".

This is in alleged violation of extant Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) guidelines, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said.

The case has been registered against the Bengaluru-headquartered Myntra, its linked companies and its directors.

