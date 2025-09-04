ED questions Shikhar Dhawan over alleged illegal betting app links

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday for questioning in connection with an alleged illegal betting app-linked money laundering case.
Dhawan arrived at the federal agency’s office in central Delhi around 11 am. The ED recorded his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as part of an investigation linked to the betting app 1xBet. The 39-year-old former India opener is understood to have been linked to the app through certain endorsements. The ED wants to understand his links with this app during the questioning.
The ED is investigating multiple cases involving illegal betting apps, which are alleged to have defrauded numerous users and investors of substantial sums or evaded significant taxes. Last month, former cricketer Suresh Raina was questioned in connection with the same case.
The Union government recently banned real-money online gaming through legislation. Market analysis and probe agencies estimate that around 22 crore Indians use such online betting apps, with roughly half being regular users. The sector is reportedly worth over USD 100 billion and is growing at an estimated 30 per cent annually.
According to the government, 1,524 orders have been issued between 2022 and June 2025 to block online betting and gambling platforms.