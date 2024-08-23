Ecom Express unveils new brand identity

Delhi: Ecom Express has unveiled a new brand identity.

The company believes that this rebranding features a vibrant, forward-thinking logo and a refreshed visual identity that symbolises Ecom Express’s pursuit of excellence.

The new logo has a forward-moving arrow enclosed within a square. The company revealed that the ingenious integration of the letter "E" stands for Expression, Innovation, and Progress, while the magenta color embodies the spirit of bravery, self-expression, and unyielding strength.

Ecom Express is reintroducing itself with a new identity and color—Magenta.

Elaborating on the vision behind the transformation, Ajay Chitkara, CEO and MD of Ecom Express, said, “Ecom Express has consistently earned the trust and admiration of our partners, patrons, and customers. As we advance to greater heights, our refreshed brand identity signifies a reaffirmation of our customer-first approach. We are committed to integrating robust technology and innovation to deliver reliable, high-speed services with the widest network reach, all while optimizing operational efficiency and flexibility. He added, “This transformation also strengthens our commitment to our employees and delivery partners, who are fundamental to our business. Our new identity is a testament to our promise of excellence and dedication to redefining logistics through advanced technology aimed at making life easier for all types of customers.”