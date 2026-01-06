New Delhi: EBG Group has appointed actor Mrunal Thakur as brand ambassador for Carlton Wellness, its wellness and hospitality venture, as the group outlines expansion plans across spas, retreats and wellness-led real estate projects in India.

The association will take effect from FY 2025–26, with Thakur featuring in Carlton Wellness brand films, digital initiatives, experiential campaigns and property launches, to be rolled out in phases across markets.

Commenting on the appointment, Irfan Khan, Chairman and Founder, EBG Group, said, “Mrunal Thakur was chosen for her authentic alignment with wellness, balance, and mindful living. Known for her modern grace, discipline, emotional strength, and understated luxury, she embodies values that closely mirror Carlton Wellness’s philosophy of holistic, preventive, and longevity-focused wellbeing. This partnership aims to position Carlton as an aspirational yet credible wellness brand for the modern Indian consumer.”

He added, “Carlton is built on the idea of conscious luxury and long-term wellbeing. Mrunal reflects the calm confidence, balance, and authenticity that our brand stands for. This association reinforces our commitment to building a meaningful and scalable wellness ecosystem in India.”

Speaking on the association, Mrunal Thakur said, “Wellness is deeply personal to me. Carlton’s approach goes beyond luxury it focuses on balance, healing, and inner wellbeing. I’m excited to associate with a brand that encourages people to slow down, reconnect with themselves, and prioritise holistic health.”

Carlton Wellness is being developed as an integrated wellness-hospitality platform encompassing wellness resorts, destination retreats, city and hotel-based spas, and wellness-oriented vacation homes and residences. Its offerings combine clinical and experiential wellness practices such as Ayurveda, naturopathy, mindfulness and hydrotherapy, adapted to Indian lifestyles with a focus on preventive care and longevity.

Several Carlton Wellness spa formats are expected to become operational across partner locations, while licensed spa projects are already live within select hospitality and real-estate developments. Flagship retreat and resort projects are at advanced stages of development in Ahmedabad, Indore and Manipal.

The company has also outlined expansion across Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Manipal, alongside plans to enter additional metro and Tier-1 markets including Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and parts of the NCR.

As part of this expansion, the platform is projecting revenues in the range of Rs 80–120 crore in FY 2025–26, with expectations of scaling to Rs 180–250 crore in FY 2026–27. Revenue is expected to be driven by spa operations and memberships, retreat and resort bookings, licensing and revenue-sharing arrangements, managed wellness residences, and curated wellness programmes.