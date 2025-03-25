EaseMyTrip to acquire 49% stake in Big Charter

New Delhi: EaseMyTrip, an online travel platform, has received in-principle Board approval to acquire a 49% stake in Big Charter, a company in the charter aviation sector.

This move will enable the company to offer more air travel options to a wider customer base.

As per EasMyTrip, the Indian charter aviation industry, currently valued at approximately $650.5 million, is projected to grow to $1.14 billion by 2033.

This growth is fueled by increasing demand for regional connectivity, corporate travel, and private flying.

Factors such as rising disposable incomes, an increasing need for privacy and flexibility, and heightened demand from businesses and individuals for time-sensitive travel are driving the shift toward private aviation as a preferred mode of transport, the company added.

This strategic proposed acquisition aims to enable EaseMyTrip to capitalise on high-margin segments like charter services and Non-Scheduled Operator Permit (NSOP) operations.

Nishant Pitti, Chairman and Founder, EaseMyTrip, said, “This partnership is a crucial step toward making charter air travel more accessible across India. By combining EaseMyTrip’s cutting-edge technology with Big Charter’s established expertise, we are poised to revolutionise the way air travel is experienced. The integration of their NSOP operations will allow us to cater to a wider range of premium customers, further solidifying our commitment to driving the growth of India’s charter aviation market.”

Sanjay Mandavia, Director, Big Charter, stated, “Partnering with EaseMyTrip marks a transformative moment for us. Leveraging EaseMyTrip’s technological expertise and vast customer base will accelerate our growth, expand our reach, and enhance the efficiency of our services. Together, we are positioned to offer a more accessible and seamless travel experience, strengthening our mission to provide affordable, reliable, and high-quality travel options across India.”