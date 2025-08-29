EaseMy Trip names Nishant Pitti CMD after Prashant Pitti exit

New Delhi: Travel booking platform EaseMyTrip on Friday announces that Prashant Pitti resigns from the position of Managing Director with immediate effect, and Founder Nishant Pitti takes charge as Chairman cum Managing Director (CMD), subject to shareholders’ approval.

Earlier this year, Nishant Pitti resigned from his position as Chief Executive Officer citing “personal reasons”, with his brother and co-founder Rikant Pittie appointed as CEO at the time.

In his expanded role as Chairman cum Managing Director, he will continue guiding the company’s long-term vision, with a sharper focus on innovation, expansion, and stakeholder value creation.

In April, EaseMyTrip had denied any direct or indirect association with the Mahadev betting app or any other betting platform, a day after the Enforcement Directorate searched the premises of co-founder Nishant Pitti.

"Stepping into the role of Chairman cum Managing Director (CMD) gives me an opportunity to work even more closely with our people to unlock new opportunities, scale new heights, and continue building a travel-tech brand that India can be proud of," Nishant Pitti, Founder, Chairman cum Managing Director (CMD), EaseMyTrip, said.

He emphasised that EaseMyTrip is now expanding beyond travel, evolving into a diversified ecosystem of businesses and services.

In a statement, the company reiterated Nishant Pitti's earlier commitment that no further promoter shares will be sold and that all promoters will continue to draw zero salary.

EaseMyTrip said Prashant Pitti has "concluded his tenure to focus on mentoring young startups, pursuing entrepreneurial ventures, and advancing public-good initiatives".

He will, however, continue to remain a promoter of EaseMyTrip.