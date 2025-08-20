E-Gaming Federation appoints Gaurav Shangari as Director of Policy Communication and Outreach

New Delhi: The E-Gaming Federation (EGF), India’s self-regulatory body for online skill gaming, has appointed Gaurav Shangari as its Director of Policy Communication and Outreach.

In his new role, Shangari will oversee policy communication, media relations, and ecosystem outreach, with a focus on advancing the federation’s objective of creating a transparent, accountable, and sustainable online skill gaming environment in India.

Shangari previously served as Group Business Director at Avian We, where he advised and led ESG, sustainability, and policy-focused communications for corporates, philanthropic organisations, and nonprofit foundations. With more than 15 years of experience in strategic marketing and communications, he has led campaigns for organisations including Wadhwani Foundation, PepsiCo India, Godrej Enterprises Group, and The Convergence Foundation. He was also recognised in the exchange4media 40 Under 40 list in 2024 for his contributions to the communications sector.

“At EGF, we have always stood for integrity, responsibility, and innovation in gaming,” said Anuraag Saxena, CEO, E-Gaming Federation.

“With Gaurav as part of our leadership team, we are further building our ability to shape a forward-looking narrative for the industry and meaningfully engage with policymakers, media, and civil society. Gaurav’s expertise in driving impactful campaigns and strategic engagement with these stakeholders will be pivotal in taking EGF’s mission to the next level.”

Sharing his perspective, Gaurav Shangari, Director, Policy Communication & Outreach, E-Gaming Federation, said, “This is a landmark era for India’s gaming landscape, and I am excited to be part of it. As a passionate gamer and a communications practitioner, I look forward to working closely with the EGF team and the broader ecosystem to help shape the narrative around gaming as an integral contributor of India’s digital economy powered by creative innovation and skill development.”